Kismet Dao Hostel

Simply the best valued, cleanest and cheapest hostel in Brasov. Other hostels claim many things but we actually deliver. We will match or beat any Brasov hostel. See it for yourself.

Our staff will give you full information support for every spot of Romania. We know what you need as we are backpackers too: what to see and do, where to stay, how to get there, maps, information, guide books, flyers and bus/trains timetables.

We speak English, French, Italian, Spanish and of course Romanian.

Consider this:

Our central location in Old Town means we are conveniently close to everything.

24 hour reception.

The hostel is modern, of western standards and wickedly clean.

We offer laundry service.

An awesome terrace and yard to hang out in.

Pet friendly environment-- we love pets!

Private and dorm rooms.

Modern kitchen and bathrooms-- damn thing even has a bidet.

Our lounge has tables and comfy couches to drink and relax, play Xbox 360 and many other games available. Listen to music or watch TV and socialize with unique, interesting people from all over the world and party into the morning.

The TV is connected to a DVD player-- over 100 DVDs are available for your enjoyment.

We offer the cheapest guided all-day tour of the 3 nearby castles. Other hostels overcharge.

Barbeque facilities.

Book exchange.

OUR FIRST RULE: NO RULES!

NO LOCK-OUT or CURFEW, noon CHECK-OUT TIME*.

* You are welcome to use the hostel's facilities for the rest of the day.

Upon request, we can arrange:

AIRPORT transfer

Car RENTAL

TOURS anywhere in Romania

For all of those who didn't see our new location or those who are planning to visit us soon, here is a virtual tour of our awesome hostel. Your browser needs a flash player to view the slideshow and panoramic images; the music can be turned off in the bottom right corner.